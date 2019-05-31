Shifnal heading north in search of cup glory

The shootout for glory will take place at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park on Tuesday.

But to go all the way and claim the top prize, the Shropshire team will need to oust a rival from earlier this season – the one that pipped them to first place in the opening regional round.

Mark Corbett’s side will again lock horns with a team representing the Golden Hind Pub from Kingstanding in Birmingham, opponents made up of players from Solihull and Stourbridge Ladies.

But the Shifnal side, representing the clubhouse at their Acoustafoum Stadium home ground, will hope to crown an impressive season in style following a journey that has taken them to Molineux, the Etihad Training campus at Manchester City and now the north east.

And first-team star Natalie Trevor admits there is a burning desire to get one over on the team that pipped them to the post at Molineux – and ditch their runners-up tag.

“We just keep finishing second!” Trevor said. “We want to win this one and come out on top.

“We’ve had a great year, getting to the final of the County Cup and League Cup but lost both and even finished second in the West Midlands North.

“We beat Stoke, Shrewsbury and Telford in the league this season but Leek were unbeatable.

“We got a trophy for winning at Manchester City and it’s a big one, I’m really proud of it – but the one at Newcastle is even bigger and we want that one!

“It’s quite mad how two teams from the Wolves round made the final. They couldn’t score past us that day and only won with a freakish own-goal.

“It’s nice to have that bit of a grudge feeling to it, having someone you know to get one over on them.

“It will definitely be a tasty game and a chance for revenge.”

Shifnal booked their shot at glory by claiming victory in the last qualifying round in Manchester.

They progressed along with Half Moon from Group A and then met again in a play-off. Shifnal took control of the game with two early goals from Jenna Boddison and despite a fightback from their opponents they held on to win 2-1 and book a place in Newcastle.

The win sparked celebrations on the pitch with former England stopper Rachel Brown-Finnis who will lead them in the final.

Brown-Finnis, who won 82 international caps, will be joining the management staff as part of the competition’s rules – and she can’t wait to get involved.

She said: “I’m well excited for it, I really am. It’s the chance to manage and be part of a team where the girls have so much energy and enthusiasm for it. I can’t wait for Tuesday.”

The victory in Manchester earned Shifnal’s clubhouse a free year’s subscription to BT Sport and success in Newcastle will see the club pocket £5,000.

Both men’s and women’s finals of the tournament will be played over 90 minutes with live updates available on Twitter @BTSportBars