Skipper Sam Peate keen to make it six of the best

The reigning Shropshire County League Premier Division champions host Bomere Heath after an impressive run of three straight victories on the road.

Sam Peate’s men have won each of their five completed games to rocket up to second, on the coattails of Worfield.

They have not looked back since their opening-day clash against St Georges was postponed.

“The morale is good and everyone is really happy with how we’ve started,” said Peate.

“We play Bomere Heath twice this weekend, at home in the league and the quarter-final of the Senior Slam Twenty20 on Sunday.

“It’d be nice to win that T20 but our main focus is on the league.

“We know we are a good side. It’s about making sure we play good cricket and get the results.”

Bomere have won two and lost four of their opening six encounters.

Wem are seven points off leaders Worfield, who travel to St Georges on Saturday.

Peate added: “We’re positive. We want to keep up with the pace Worfield have set and stay on their coattails until we play them at the end of June – that’s the plan.”

Wellington hope to build on beating Ludlow, their first victory of the season, but are aware they face a tough challenge at third-place Quatt, who are just a point behind Wem.

First-team coach Ross Edwards knows who to look out for.

“We’re going away to Quatt and we’re looking forward to seeing James Ralph, one of Shropshire’s best players,” said Edwards.

“It’ll be a good challenge for us. They’ve got a lot of good players and have done very well in the league in previous years with the likes of Craig Jones.

“And we know about Ryan Wheldon, who is a talented young player.

“They’ve had a new pavilion there and it is a nice ground for us to go to and play cricket.”

The other top-flight games see title hopefuls Newport host Sentinel while Allscott Heath entertain Ludlow and Whitchurch head to Madeley.