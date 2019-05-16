Ludlow need to react to early wake-up call

The Burway Lane outfit have endured a difficult start to the summer with two defeats and an abandoned game leaving them in the bottom three of the standings.

And experienced batsman Will Sparrow is urging his side to up their application levels and respond to their early ‘wake-up call’.

“We have had two tough games so far,” said Sparrow. “Sentinel are a good side who are always up there and Worfield look very strong.

“But we haven’t applied ourselves and maybe we have had a bit of a wake-up call.

“Obviously going to the league leaders on Saturday is going to be tough, but we have had some good performances and good wins at Newport in the past. We have some happy memories of playing there.

“There is obviously a long way to go and there is no reason to panic. It’s about getting that first win on the board and hopefully that will give everyone some confidence.”

Sparrow, who returned to Ludlow this summer after a spell in the Birmingham League with Bridgnorth, believes there has definitely been a rise in the standard of the Shropshire League.

“There looks to have been some strong recruitment by a number of clubs and there are some quality cricketers playing in this league,” he said.

“Maybe we have under-estimated things and that’s why we need a wake-up call.”

Quatt skipper Craig Jones is braced for a testing few days.

Jones’ charges have made a flying start and sit level on points with leaders Newport heading into Saturday’s clash with the side that pipped to the title on the final day of last season, Wem.

They are also due to be in action in the T20 Slam tonight against Newport.

Jones is delighted with his side’s early efforts but is refusing to get carried away.

“The aim at the start of the season was to be in the top four or five,” he said.

“And to be honest, I think the fixture list has been kind to us so far.

“The sides we have played have had availability issues and been missing some key players and not quite at their strongest.

“We face Newport in the T20 slam tonight and then Wem on Saturday. So I think this week will be our biggest test yet.”

“We won the slam last year and we want to do well in the competition again.

We think we are a decent 20/20 side but one bad performance and you are out.

Allscott Heath will be relishing the chance of getting one over near neighbours Wellington on Saturday.

Allscott were crowned Division One champions last season, four levels below a Wellington who were plying their trade in Birmingham League Division One.

Worfield host Sentinel, Whitchurch go to St Georges and Madeley entertain Bomere Heath.