Jess Humphreys leads the way in Series opener

The 37th staging of the Series, sponsored by DRE & Co, got off to a flying start with the Lilleshall 5-mile road race, with Wrekin College student Humphreys taking the spoils in the women’s race.

Humphreys, who runs for Wolverhampton & Bilston, crossed the finish line in a time of 29.57 – the fourth fastest on the course and just under three minutes quicker than when she was second last year.

The race started and finished at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre and drew a high-quality field that was well supported by Shropshire clubs as well as several from the West Midlands.

It also saw a record number of 437 finishers, 34 more than ever before, while the ever increasing standard was highlighted by the fact that 16 men and 18 women added their names to the list of runners who have clocked under 29 and 37 minutes respectively.

Champion

Humphreys, who has already won this year’s Midland Counties under-17 and the Shropshire Schools senior girls’ cross country championships, was followed home by course record holder and reigning overall Sexarathon champion Clare Martin.

Telford AC stalwart Martin finished in 30.39, just four seconds ahead of Bridgnorth Running Club’s Lauren Cooper.

Amy Hadley, from Tipton, was fourth in 31.59, with Lucy Calrow (Wolverhampton & Bilston) claiming fifth place in 32.33 and Lawley’s Tracie Trueman sixth in 32.51.

Tipton Harriers runners filled the first two places in the men’s race.

Race debutant Tom Bains came home first in 26.20 – the sixth fastest recorded time for the event.

Bains finished a comfortable 28 seconds clear of his team-mate Richard Carpenter.

Shropshire-based Jack Pickett (Wolves & Bilston) completed the top three in a time of 26.40 – a minute quicker than he clocked 12 months ago.

Pickett’s team-mate Jonathan Morris (27.12) was next home.

Dylan Gillett led the Telford AC runners home, finishing fifth in 27.20 with Shrewsbury’s Jim Hickinbottom (27.26) next across the line in sixth.

The next race in the Sexarathon Series is the Phoenix Flyer 5-kilometre on Wednesday, May 15 (7.30 pm).

The race is a great spectacle as 500 runners head down Dawley High Street on a three-lap course.

This year’s Series, organised by Telford Athletic Club, has been sold out and as a result there will be no entries on the night.