Magnificent seven fires colts into top spot

A seventh successive victory took the unbeaten Colts to pole position, replacing previous leaders Hinton reserves who were held 1-1 at Bartestree reserves.

As anticipated, it turned out to be a tough and physical game, but the Ludlow side showed their mettle to return with the spoils.

They had to come from behind after Belmont were awarded a free-kick 20 yards out which deflected off the wall and into the net after just five minutes.

It proved a scrappy affair, but Ludlow kept on trying to play football and were back on terms on the half-hour through Dan Griffiths before taking the lead before the interval courtesy of Jabez Smith.

Ludlow had most of the play after the break, but several chances went wide or were denied by some good saves from the home keeper before the third goal eventually arrived.

Griffiths crossed to Simon Bradley who found the net only for the referee to rule it out for a reckless challenge that had followed on Griffiths.

Bradley then stepped up to curl a free kick into the far top corner of the net, although Martin Jones may have got a touch.

The Colts, for whom Nath Priday was man-of-the-match, look to continue their terrific run at home to Ross Juniors on Saturday (2.30pm).

After having a weekend off, Clee Hill United will want to bounce back from a couple of cup defeats as they bid to maintain their challenge in the Premier Division at home to lowly Tenbury Town.

Bishop’s Castle kept their flag flying in the Emrys Morgan Cup with a comfortable 6-0 passage away to Brecon Northcote in round two.