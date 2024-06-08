Miller hits form to leave his rivals green with envy

After numerous postponements due to the poor weather, the top eight available players from the 2023 Order of Merit lined up at Aqualate GC to battle it out for the The John Jones Memorial Trophy, generously donated by his wife Jenny, for the first time.

The morning session included a hard-fought Strokeplay session of nine holes to find the top two lowest scorers, who would contest the Matchplay final over 18 holes.

Telford Golf Club's Miller and Sebastian Reynolds, from Shifnal GC, emerged triumphant but the shootout for individual glory proved to be a one-side affair as Miller triumphed 5&4.

Meanwhile, the remaining players went on to play a further none holes of Strokeplay, with Hill Valley's Zach Davies coming out on top totake third place overall.

Photo of Trophy Presentation - L to R Winner Brodie Miller, Jenny Jones, Runner Up Sebastian Reynolds

There was double delight for Shropshire & Herefordshire's men's teams in their latest outings.

The first team beat Derbyshire by 9.5 points to 5.5 at The Herefordshire Golf Club.

Nick Evans and Ian Jenner and the pairing of Craig Simmons and Harry Morris picked up wins in the morning foursomes, while Ross Magill and Alex Allen bagged a half.

Shropshire then dominated the singles with Magill, Evans, Allen, Simmons, Callum Brown, Jay Showell and Tom Kerr all winning.

Report

The Shropshire & Herefordshire under-18 team suffered an off day in The Midland Golf Union 10 Counties team of six tournament.

The event took place at Overstone Park Golf Club in Northamptonshire with S&H finishing bottom of the pile as Cambridgeshire claimed victory.

First out for S&H was Daniel Bailey (The Shropshire), who, for all his endeavour, struggled all day with his driver and the pace of the greens as he shot 87 and 88 to finish 31 over and in 60th place overall.

Captain Edward Muttitt-Jones (Ludlow) was S&H's best performer on the day. He carded a four over round of 76 in the morning and a 75 in the afternoon for a total of 151 and 23rd place.

Scores of 83 and 73 saw Charlie Boys (Hill Valley) finish 41st.

An excellent first round of 71 gave Zach Banks (Shifnal) hopes of a high finish but he then suffered a disastrous 86 in the afternoon to finish 45th on 157.

Consistent rounds of 77 and 78 earned Samuel Cleland (Telford) a 39th-placed finish, while Harry Watts (Ludlow) ended in 56th after rounds of 74 and 89.

Cambridgeshire's Samuel Marshall topped the individual standings on two over following rounds of 68 and 74.