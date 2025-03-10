Shropshire Star
Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai bags big pay cheque at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Wolverhampton-born golfer Aaron Rai finished tied 11th in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a score of four below par at the Bay Hill Golf Course.

By George Bennett
Aaron Rai at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Image by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational had a total prize purse of over £15 million, with Rai scooping almost £350,000. 

That was his biggest pay cheque of the season so far, exceeding his £244,000 winnings after finishing tied fourth at the Mexico Open in February. 

