Dirkin and Davies claim the silverware

The junior competition was held at The Shropshire Golf Course, with a field of 21 players battling it out over 36 holes in morning and afternoon sessions.

At lunch, decent opening rounds from Brodie Miller and Ben Steventon (Telford) saw them share the lead in the gross competition with level par 54s. Dirkin (Wrekin) followed on 55, with Seb Reynolds (Shifnal) in fourth place on 58.

The afternoon session saw Dirkin take charge as a second round 55 gave him a total of 110, just two over par, and secured first place.

Steventon carded a 60 (114) to claim second, with Reynolds and Miller sharing third place on 117.

The nett competition was very keenly contested with Owen Davies (Ludlow) leading after the morning session with a 44 (56 gross).

He had clubmates George Smith and George Davies in hot pursuit afters respective scores of 48 (65 gross) and 48 (63 gross) to go joint second at lunch.

Davies continued to set the pace and eventually took the honours with a nett 93, with George Smith (nett 94) taking second. Llanymynech’s Meara Coleman (nett 95) completed the top three.