Shropshire golfers hit form to retain Trophy.

The proved too strong for Staffordshire and Worcestershire under-16s at The Shropshire Golf Club in the annual Tri Match.

The morning session comprised of foursomes matches with Brodie Miller (Telford) and Jack Dirkin (Wrekin) first out for S&H. It was a close match throughout against both counties and they held out to beat Staffordshire 3&1, but went down by one hole to Worcestershire.

Ben Steventon (Telford) and Harry Slater (Wrekin) dominated the second game, defeating Staffordshire 5&4 and Worcestershire 4&2.

Seb Reynolds and Ben Watkiss secured a solid 3&1 win over Worcestershire and halved their match with Staffordshire.

In the final game, Louie Carroll (Wrekin) and Zach Davies (Hill Valley) found it tough against the Worcestershire duo, losing 5&4. But the S&H youngsters secured a fine 2&1 victory against Staffordshire.

The scores after the morning session saw S&H level at 2-2 with Worcestershire and leading Staffordshire 3.5-0.5.

In the afternoon, Miller continued his good form to win 5&4 against Worcestershire and 4&3 against Staffordshire.

Dirkin followed suit with decisive wins of 7&6 against Staffordshire and 3&2 against Worcestershire.

Slater also controlled his matches, beating Staffordshire 5&4 and Worcestershire 3&2, while Steventon ensured that S&H would take an unbeatable lead into the final four games as he beat his Staffordshire opponent 5&4, and a determined Worcestershire player 2&1.

Watkiss struggled in the afternoon and lost 7&6 against Staffordshire and 5&4 to Worcestershire. Reynolds thrashed his Worcestershire opponent 8&6, but lost 3&1 to Staffordshire.

Carroll played consistently in a competitive double header, winning both matches 2&1, while Davies wrapped things up in style by winning both his matches, 3&2 against Worcestershire and 2&1 against Staffordshire.

The final score saw S&H beat Staffordshire 9.5-2.5 and Worcestershire 9-3.