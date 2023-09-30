Silver medal for Slater at Champion of Champions

Harry Slater with his silver medal

Slater, the club’s under-14 champion from Wrekin, finished one shot behind the winner in his age group with a score of 153.

Also representing Shropshire & Herefordshire were Charlie Boys from Hill Valley, and Harry Goffin from Llanymynech.

Goffin took part in the under-18s event after qualifying for finishing top of his age group in the Midlands Golf Union’s boys’ tournament.

It was a good weekend for Goffin, who finished fifth in the under-18 age group with a score of 148.

Shropshire & Herefordshire under-16 and under-18 champion Boys finished the event 10th in the under-16 category with a score of 159.

A rain-affected golf day between Shropshire & Herefordshire and Derbyshire under-14s ended all square on the Championship Course. The young sides cancelled each other out on their way to a 2.5-2.5 draw in their annual match.

Telford’s Brodie Miller and Shifnal’s Seb Reynolds were first up for Shropshire & Herefordshire, but went down 5&4 to a strong Derbyshire pair.

Wrekin duo Harry Slater and Oliver Lambert were next up and levelled the scoring after coming out 2&1 winners in a strong performance.

Hill Valley’s Zach Davies and Telford’s Ben Steventon recovered from a two-shot deficit to finish all square against two skilled Derbyshire players.

With the scores level at 1.5-1.5 Jack Dirkin and Vinnie Brothwood, another Wrekin pair, played some great golf on their way to victory.

That left Ross Coleman from Wrekin and Hugo Roberts from Shifnal to try and see out the win for Shropshire & Herefordshire.

Despite a strong effort, they went down 2&1, leaving the match tied at 2.5-2.5.

