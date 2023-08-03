Telford's Will Enefer up for challenge as he targets DP World Tour spot

Will Enefer

The golfer, who plays at The Wrekin when on home soil, recorded his best finish on golf’s Challenge Tour coming second at the Italian Challenge Open.

The finish at the Golf Nazionale in Viterbo moved him 43 places up the Road to Mallorca rankings to 17th while earning himself £30,000 worth of prize money.

The elevation in the rankings would be good enough to earn him a promotion to the European Tour at the end of the year.

But for Enefer, the goal is not just to get to the top, it is to ensure he stays there and competes with Europe's best.

"It would mean a lot," he said when asked about getting a DP World Tour card.

"It is nice to achieve that but I feel I have quite good perspective. I see getting onto the main tour as getting employment really for the next year - it is just at a higher level.

"I don't want to just be a player who gets a card and loses it, I really want to compete out there and go for wins on the main tour.

"I am still mid-twenties which is not too old so I feel like it would be a good achievement and I want to take advantage of the opportunity and push on from there.

"I feel like I have a game where I could be a multiple winner on tour so it is definitely achievable."

The Shropshire golfer, 25, has been a pro now for six years – and he has discussed his recent form.

He said: "I have felt pretty confident in my game for a couple of years now since doing well in 2021.

"I feel like the confidence has been there for a while it is just nice to see plenty of good results coming from that.

"In terms of form, it comes and goes, I would not say I was in amazing form going into last week but sometimes it just clicks together and at any point you can just play well."

When you see major golf events the players in those competitions hit the ball a long way off the tee with exceptional skill on show.

And when asked what his strengths are as a player are, Enefer said: "Mid-to-short irons would be a strength of mine. I feel like I can make good opportunities from there compared to a lot of other players.

"I am fairly long off the tee, I am not a big guy but I can get it out there and hold my own. So when the driver is working well and the short clubs are working well then I can get in positions to make a lot of opportunities.