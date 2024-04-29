Planned traveller camp near Battle of Shrewsbury site could see weapons and historic finds unearthed

Proposals have been submitted for land on the edge of Battlefield Industrial Estate to try and stop "unauthorised encampments" in the town.

However, given the rich history of the area due to the Battle of Shrewsbury in 1403, it has been recommended that archaeological work is undertaken.

A Shropshire Council archaeological report said: "The proposed developed site is located 400m south-west and within the setting of the registered battlefield for the Battle of Shrewsbury. It is understood that the proposed development site is currently in agricultural use as improved pasture.

"The registered battlefield is significant on account of its archaeological potential, military innovations, commemoration value and topographical integrity. The battlefield also holds group value with the Church of St Mary of Magdalene (grade II) and the College of St Mary of Magdalene (Scheduled Ancient Monument) which both lie within its boundary.