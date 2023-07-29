Youngsters kick-off league with an away-day success

Shropshire & Herefordshire under 16s

In their first outing of the summer, the youngsters recovered from a shaky start to claim a 7-5 success against Derbyshire at South Chesterfield Golf Club

Availability issues saw Shropshire field four under-14s in their line and the visitors were soon on the backfoot in the morning foursomes in wet and windy conditions.

The first partnership of Harry Watts (Ludlow) and Harry Bryce (Wrekin) found it tough going as they went down 4&3, while some impressive golf from Derbyshire’s second pairing condemned Elliott Fellows (Bridgnorth) and Alfie Daniels (Wrekin) to a 5&4 defeat.

S&H then hit back in style as 12-year-old Harry Slater and his Wrekin clubmate Jack Dirkin demolished their opponents 6&5.

That success was followed by another fine performance from Telford duo Brodie Miller and Ben Steventon, who saw off their rivals 5&4 as the morning session ended 2-2.

S&H started the afternoon singles on the front foot with impressive victories from Watts (5&3) and Bryce (4&2) seeing them move 4-2 ahead.

But that advantage was wiped out as Fellows and Daniels struggled in the testing conditions and lost 5&4 and 7&5 respectively.

Another fine display from Slater saw beat his opponent into submission 3&2 to edge the visitors back in front.

Dirkin made a draw at least a certainty with a mature, controlled performance to win 4&3, before Miller took control of his game on the 15th to win 3&2 and seal an away win.

In the final match, Steventon had to endure some pressure and was two down with three to play before clawing it back to all square going down the last. However, it wasn’t to be as the final putt on the final hole was his undoing as he lost by one hole to make the final score Derbyshire 5 S&H 7.

Bridgnorth Golf Club had a very good day at The Astbury Golf Club in the Shropshire Hereford Union of Golf Clubs County Seniors Championship.

Will Weaver, Paul McGarry and Hugh McNeil all tasted success while Weaver just missed out in dramatic fashion on being crowned Gross Seniors champion.

Weaver lost out in the battle for individual glory to Keith Forster (Hawkstone Park).

Both players shot an impressive gross 73 to force a sudden death play-off, that saw Forster roll in a birdie on the third hole to claim the spoils.

However, all was not lost for Weaver as he and former SHUGC Gross Seniors champion Paul McGarry claimed the Seniors Pairs Trophy, with a combined score of 152.

Also in the prizes was McNeil, who took the best over 70 Nett prize.

Kington Golf Club edged to victory in the Centenary Texas Scramble.

The even was held at the Herefordshire Golf Club and saw 19 teams take part.

And it was Kington who headed home with the spoils, with a nett 54 seeing them pip Halo GC (nett 54) on countback. Herefordshire GC were third with 55 nett.

County president Charles Sievewright was on hand to make the presentations.

