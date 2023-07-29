No stopping Shropshire & Herefordshire seniors as they power to title win

Shropshire & Herefordshire Seniors

And they did it in style with a perfect record following victories against Warwickshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire.

The seniors started their charge to glory with an away fixture against Warwickshire at Edgbaston Golf Club.

The morning matches saw SHUGC establish a 5.5-0.5 lead. Warwickshire came back strongly, but two afternoon wins saw the visitors to a 9.5-8.5 win.

Next up came Derbyshire, at Buxton & High Peak Golf Club, where another great start saw them lead 5.5-0.5. SHUGC then enjoyed a clean sweep in the afternoon to secure a resounding 17.5-0.5 success.

Two tough home games remained the first of which saw them beat Staffordshire 10.5-7.5 at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

Now only Worcestershire to play at Oswestry Golf Club. Worcestershire showed their intent by bringing their players up for a practice round the day before the match, so the scene was set. Again SHUGC came out of the blocks quickly winning the morning session 5 to 1. With rain forecast for the afternoon the matches teed off early but it didn’t dampen SHUGC’s team morale with the team winning all but one of the afternoon games giving a winning margin of 15 to 3. The West Midlands League had been won for the first time in nearly 10 years.