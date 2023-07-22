Oh Boys! Champion Charlie secures superb golf double

SHUGC President Charles Sievewright, Junior U18 & U16 Champion Charlie Boys, Junior U18 and U16 Runner up Brodie Miller, Llanymynech Vice Captain Emrys Evans

The 16-year-old, who plays at Hill Valley Golf Club in Whitchurch, came away with both the under-16 and under-18 championships.

Some of the more prominent players were joined by a strong under-14 contingent staking a claim for the first time in years.

The increased turnout saw a close match play out, but five consecutive birdies from Boys took him well clear of the chasing pack.

Among those battling out with Boys was Oswestry’s Isaac Jones, who was looking for a third consecutive under-16 title after dominant displays in 2021 and 2022.

The morning session saw 13-year-old Harry Slater (Wrekin) lead the way thanks to three impressive birdies on the back nine, leaving him one shot ahead of the rest.

In the afternoon session, Boys showed his class with a score of 69, five shots fewer than the second-best performance.

It left Boys with a combined score of 143, five shots ahead of runner-up Brodie Miller, who plays under 14 county and Telford golf club youngster.

Shifnal’s Zach Banks took third place with a score of 179 after an impressive afternoon score of 74.

Charlie Boys received the under-18s championship cup and the under-16s championship trophy from President Charles Sievewright and Llanymynech vice-captain Emrys Evans.

It’s his second and third major county tournament successes of the season, after lifting the Junior Spring Cup back in March.

Golf returns

Llanymynech June 18 Hole Stableford. Division One: 1 Annie Weetman 32pts; 2 Amanda Ord-Dando 31pts. Division Two: 1 Katey Andrew 38pts; 2 Ruthie Lockyer 35pts. Division Three: 1 Joan Brice 33pts; 2 Jean Barlow 32pts.