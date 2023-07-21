Oliver Farr fighting to make Open cut

Wales' Oliver Farr

The Ludlow ace posted an opening round of three over par to sit outside the top 100.

And he will need to claw some of those shots back to make the top 70 (plus ties) and continue his Royal Liverpool campaign into the weekend.

He opened with a pair of bogey fives on his opening two holes, but made a beautiful birdie on the fifth when he laid up to within a foot.

However, dropped shots continued to dog his round and he lost further ground at the 10th, 12th, 14th and 17th holes – though did pick up further birdies at 13 and 18.