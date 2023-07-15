Shifnal ace Simmons hits form on the national stage

Craig Simmons

The national competition – open to amateur men who are 35 or older – was played at Enville Golf Club.

And Simmons put himself right in contention on the final day by shooting a six-under-par round to take the clubhouse lead alongside Martin Young (Brokenhurst Manor) at four-under overall.

But Hindhead’s David Corben – who started the final day four shots clear – held his nerve to come through and take victory on six-under overall.

Shropshire & Herefordshire Seniors overcame Staffordshire 10.5-7.5 at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

Nigel Chesters & Keith Forster (3&2), Nick Roberts & Damian Scholes (3&1) and Mike Jones & John Bennett (2&1) scored points in the morning foursomes.

And the result was sealed by afternoon four-ball triumphs for Paul McGarry & Tony Cheese (2&1), Darren Lewis & Chris Bufton (3&2) and Chesters & Forster (6&5).

Joy Foster powered to victory at Bridgnorth Golf Club’s Lady Captain’s Day.

Foster carded an impressive Stableford score of 41 points to claim Brenda Camm Trophy and the Division One spoils.

A total of 60 ladies took part in captain Suzanne Huxley’s special day with some fine scores recorded, and each competitor received the gift of a water flask from Huxley. A total of £107 was raised for Lady Captain’s charity, Winston’s Wish.

Harry Slater was the standout performer as Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-18s tasted defeat against Derbyshire at Arscott Golf Club.

Due to unavailability issues that ruled most of the under-18 squad out, a number of players from the under 16s and 14s stepped into the breach. And the county’s youngsters endured a tough morning session that saw the visitors establish a 4-0 lead.

Things did improve in the afternoon singles with S&H battling to a 4-4 draw to go down 8-4 overall.

Under-14 county champion Slater took the individual honours as he powered his way to a superb 5&4 success.

Freddie Timmis, playing in his first county match, and Harry Watts also claimed a point each following respective 3&1 and 4&3 victories.

Brodie Miller and Charlie Boys picked up half a point each.

Shropshire & Herefordshire’s 21st Annual Peewee Tour swung into action at Oswestry Golf Club.

Forty girls and boys between the ages of seven and 13 enjoyed friendly competition, which included a putting contest.

Further venues and dates are as follows.

The Shropshire GC (July 26), The Grove GC (July 31), Bridgnorth GC (August 7), Shifnal GC (August 14).

Application forms to enter are available on the S&H website or from Peewee Tour organiser Mina Krzak on Mina.peeweetour@gmail.com

Golf returns

Bridgnorth

Lady Captain’s Day. Div One: Joy Foster (41), Lynn Davis (38), Sally Weaver (37), Angela Hinton (36). Div Two: Norma Stiles (36), Lynn Andreae (35), Claire Hull (33), Margaret Thompson (33). Div Three: Kate Teagle (39), Angela Purnell (32), Sue Ward (27) Dot Rochelle. Past Captain’s Prize: Alison Grove (35). Committee Prize: Vivien Catterall (32). Madam President’s prize for front nine: Bego Gomez (19). Back nine: Maz Heseltine (17). Nearest the Pin on the third (Div 1): Angela Hinton. On the ninth (Div 2): Claire Hull. On the 14th (Div 3): Kate Teagle.

Hawkstone Park

Men’s 4BBB: Steve Carrigan & Mike Meredith 43, Stuart Rimmer & Paul Corfield 43, Philip Green & Darren Mynard 41.

Men’s Medal Div 1: Keith Forster (71), Ian Roberts (72), Paul Greatbatch (71). Div 2: Robin Mackness (72), James McNee (74), Andrew Wootton (75).

Marshall Stocker Bowl: Stuart Smith (68), William Atkin (69), Paul Corfield (69).

Seniors Stableford Div 1: Tony Harrop (39), Barry Roylance (38), Paul Greatbatch (37). Div 2: Frank Gregory (37), Phil Hollins (36), Robert Blair (36).

Primrose Bowl: Ian Roberts (71), Richard Conlon (71), Chris Stevens (72).

Western Coasters: Bob Parker & Sarah Wynn (66), Christine Apperley & Rowly Jones (68), Pam Hiles & David Hiles (70).

President’s Day, Men Div 1: Steve Saunders (39), David Edwards (39), Paul Tenneson (37). Div 2: Daniel Laurens (39), Gary Busby (36), Ian Gatenby (36).

Seniors: Bob Parker (43), Terry Nutt (40), Mike Beasley (39).

Ladies: Pam Hiles (37), Angela Boxall (36), Wendy Simpson (35).

Seniors Medal: Howard Birch (66), Barry Loynes (72), Steve Rhodes (73).

Men’s Medal: Div 1 Ian Roberts (70), Iain Tinsley (71), Rowly Jones (71). Div 2: Simon Breakes (68), Kevin Atkinson (69), Andrew Hayes Jones (70). Div 3: Bob Evans (67), Gilbert Murphy (68), Robert Blair (71).

Walker Cup Round 4: Phil Latter (40), David Rogers (38), Mark Bates (38).

Seniors 4BBB: Bob Parker & Clive Tinsley (46), Alan Pilkington & Alan Owens (46), William Ncube & Tim Noble (45).

Seniors Trophy: Tim Noble 46-39=85, Paul Harris 40-43=83, Alan Pilkington 40-38=78.

Wrekin