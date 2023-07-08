Shropshire duo Ashley Chesters and Will Enefer still in contention in Italy

Ashley Chesters

The duo – who were first and second at the end of the first round – slipped back a little, but kept the pressure up at the top of the leaderboard at the Italian Challenge Open.

Chesters followed up his opening seven-under 65 with a three-under 69 yesterday, posting five birdies and two bogeys.

That has left him in a tie for third, three shots off the lead of Italian Matteo Manassero.

Enefer is in a tie for seventh, two shots further back, after a two- under 70 in his second round at Golf Nazionale, Viterbo, where he posted three birdies and one bogey – all in the first half of his round.