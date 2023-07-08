Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire duo Ashley Chesters and Will Enefer still in contention in Italy

GolfPublished: Comments

Shropshire golfers Ashley Chesters and Will Enefer remain right in contention for a victory on golf’s Challenge Tour in Italy.

Ashley Chesters
Ashley Chesters

The duo – who were first and second at the end of the first round – slipped back a little, but kept the pressure up at the top of the leaderboard at the Italian Challenge Open.

Chesters followed up his opening seven-under 65 with a three-under 69 yesterday, posting five birdies and two bogeys.

That has left him in a tie for third, three shots off the lead of Italian Matteo Manassero.

Enefer is in a tie for seventh, two shots further back, after a two- under 70 in his second round at Golf Nazionale, Viterbo, where he posted three birdies and one bogey – all in the first half of his round.

The competition continues today and tomorrow in the second tier of European golf, one below the DP World Tour.

Golf
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News