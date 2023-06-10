Lauren stars as Shropshire Ladies Championship reaches a ton

Lauren Crump

The reigning British under-14 girls champion equalled the course record at Wrekin Golf Club, a century after the first event at the same course.

Crump – who plays out of Hill Valley – shot her record round of 70 (two-under-par) in the 18-hole qualifying round to reach the matchplay stages.

And there the 13-year-old beat Lilleshall Hall’s junior Katelyn Wilkie 4&3, Wrekin’s Jess Warren 7&6 and Wrekin’s Sophire Brothwood 5$3 in the final.

Brothwood had beaten The Shropshire’s Trish McGloin 7&6 in round one and Shifnal’s Fern Clark 5&4 in semi-final.

The prize-giving included the two Winter Cups – the Sally Shrimpton for gross and the Jo Hargrove for nett, both won by Brothwood. The Lady Forester Championship Cup was presented to Crump, together with the Jean Barrowclough Intermediate Cup and Nina Howell’s best qualifying round Saver.

There was a roll call of more than 24 past trophy winners, who had made the journey to the Wrekin for a memorable championship.

Shropshire & Herefordshire’s men took advantage of a fast start to secure an away win at Warwickshire in the Midland League.

S&H scored four-and-a-half of a possible five points on offer in the morning foursomes, and they held on to win 8.5-6.5.

Cal Brown & Dani Hoof and Tom Kerr & Harry Morris both scored victories on the final hole, while there were big wins for Luke Blocksidge & James Showell (7&5) and Ross McGill & Alex Allen (6&5).

Craig Simmons & Matt Myers also grabbed a half, and that was followed up in the afternoon singles by halves for Kerr and Myers and full points for Hoof (1up), Simmons (1up) and Allen (2up).

Meanwhile, the second team played Warwickshire seconds at Shrewsbury and kept their unbeaten record this year with a 7.5-7.5 draw.

Cheryl Greaves, a member of Hawkstone Park Golf Club for more than 30 years and twice lady captain in 2006 and 2022, has died age 63.