Zach has got the Youth Cup locked down with fightback

Zach Banks. Youth Cup winner 2023

Thirteen pars and a single birdie enabled 15-year-old Banks to finish with a brilliant 74 to compliment his modest first-round total of 81 and finish with 155, taking the trophy by a single shot from Rhys Thomas and Harry Goffin (both Llanymynech).

Will Bird (Shrewsbury) was fourth on 157 – one shot ahead of Curtis Ritchie (Telford) and Harri Matthews (Oswestry). Matthews had led by four shots at the halfway stage.

Fourteen-year-old Brodie Miller managed some consistency with an 80 and 79 (159) to claim seventh, with Jonjo Ashbrook (Hill Valley) fighting back to finish eighth on 160 – though unable to match his twin brother Charlie’s triumph in 2022.

Shropshire & Herefordshire’s team of six finished 10th at the EG Boys County Championships Midland Qualifying at Kirby Muxloe Golf Club in Leicestershire.

It was a tough day for the S&H golfers, but Oswestry’s Isaac Jones led the way with 153 for 25th position overall.

Following him were Shifnal’s Zach Banks (153, 28th), Hill Valley’s Charlie Boys (159, 38th), Oswestry’s Harri Matthews (164, 47th), Llanymynech’s Harry Goffin (165, 49th) and Hawkstone Park’s Max Balmforth (168, 57th).

Kirby Muxloe’s Frazer Jones won the individual competition on 137, while the team event was won by Worcestershire.

Golf returns

Arscott

Seniors Medal. Division One: 1 Merfyn Williams 86-15=71; 2 Eric Morgan 90-19=71; 3 Meurig Jones 91-15=76. Division Two: 1 David Follows 94-26=68; 2 Barney Patel 96-23=73; 3 Thomas Jenkins 104-30=74.

Ladies Medal 8 & KS Salver/JB Plate: 1 Gillian Cackett 86-16=70; 2 Margaret Cumming 95-19=76; 3 Sue Ecclestone 108-28=80.

Men’s Monthly Medal. Division One: 1 Stuart Thomas 80-10=70; 2 Neil Clarke 81-10=71; 3 Will Tarrel 75-4=71. Division Two: 1 Robin Whitelaw 91-19=72; 2 Jon Lyttle 88-14=74; 3 Mark Parsons 90-16=74. Division Three: 1 Brian Cooke 99-27=72; 2 David Mulcahy 94-22=72; 3 Craig Porter 99-24=75.

Ladies Medal 9 & KS Salver/JB Plate: 1 Cathy Cooke 100-32=68; 2 Paula Bull 95-25=70; 3 Sue Ecclestone 102-29=73.

Hawkstone Park

Men’s Medal. Division One: 1 Brian Lister 68; 2 Mike Powell 71; 3 Stuart Smith 72. Division Two: 1 Matthew Hiles 70; 2 James McNee 72; 3 Rob Clarke 73. Division Three: 1 Stuart Rimmer 75; 2 Steven Timmis 76; 3 Ken Evans 76.

Walker Cup Round Two: 1 Amir Razvi 36; 2 Lawrence Ellerby 35; 3 Steven Rhodes 35.

Ladies Medal: 1 Nicky Jones 77; 2 Angela Boxall 79; 3 Chris Apperley 81.

Jameson Cup: 1 Richard Conlon 71; 2 Steve Lawson 72; 3 Matthew Harris 72.

Ladies Coronation Foursomes: 1 Gina Chesters & Wendy Simpson 33; 2 Liz Dutton & Angela Gwilt 28; 3 Louisa Goff & Sue Robson 28.

Seniors Medal: 1 Howard Birch 70; 2 William Ncube 70; 3 David Jepson 73.

Men’s Stableford. Division One: 1 Stewart Mackness 36; 2 Chris Duffy 35; 3 Tommy O’Flaherty 35. Division Two: 1 John Hampson 38; 2 Richard Sutherland 35; 3 Mark Woosnam 34. Division Three: 1 Willian Atkin 43; 2 Bob Evans 38; 3 Stuart Rimmer 37.

Ladies Cope Bogey: 1 Caroline Hollins; 2 Helen Apperley; 3 Kath Gleave.

Seniors Stableford: 1 David Baker 45; 2 Bob Parker 41; 3 Roger Toogood 37.

Wrekin