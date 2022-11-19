Shifnal seeing double after successful year on course

Shifnal Ladies Scratch League TeamRos Moore, Alex Peters, Ann Peters, Fern Clark.

Overcoming Llanymynech in the County Scratch League final, Shifnal travelled to Ludlow Golf Club for the clash and returned home victorious with a 2-1 success.

The Minileague team also returned home with a title, having beaten Market Drayton in the final of the competition.

Both sides completed the day with two wins, leaving the match to be decided by the aggregate number of holes – which went Shifnal’s way by one.

Elsewhere, staff from a Shropshire insurance company are celebrating after winning a charity golf challenge named in memory of a much-loved former colleague.

The team from Henshalls Insurance Group took on a team from Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management to compete for The Bryan Cutter Cup at Shrewsbury Golf Club.

And this year, it was the Henshalls team that was victorious, bringing home the cup that’s named for Bryan Cutter – a director of the firm who died after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Throgmorton Associates covered the costs of the event and Henshalls have made a donation of £250 to Severn Hospice in Bryan’s memory on behalf of everyone taking part.

Martin Pitchford, for Henshalls, said: “Initially rain stopped play so we had to reschedule the event for a better day, but once we had clearer weather, the event was a fantastic success.

“The Bryan Cutter Cup is a wonderful way to honour Bryan’s life and his memory and it has now become an annual event that we all look forward to and which creates some really positive friendly rivalry.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part this year, and we’re delighted to have pipped the Throgmorton Associates to the post by just a single point in the end.

“The day was played in great spirit with lots of laughs and banter, and we’d like to think that Bryan was looking down on us as we brought his cup home for the first time ever.”

Nick Jones, from Throgmorton Associates, said: “It’s always a pleasure to join our friends from Henshalls for such an enjoyable and positive day.

“We were disappointed to have missed out on a hat-trick of wins as we had won both the previous challenges, but we’ll be back stronger and well-prepared for next year and determined to get our hands back on the cup.”

Golf returns

Arscott

Club Captain’s Drive-In: 1 Richard Saunders (17) 40pts; 2 John Bunting (10) 39pts; 3 Patrick Cudmore (5) 39pts; 4 Peter Oakley (21) 39pts.

Ladies’ four clubs and a putter: 1 Jane O’Brien (10) 18pts; 2 Anne Hill (12) 15pts; 3 Liz Griffiths (15) 14pts.

Llanymynech

Ladies’ 12-Hole Stableford: 1 Tanya Cook 26pts; 2 Ruthie Lockyer 25pts (on countback).

Wrekin