Ludlow prove they are up to scratch in league finale

Ludlow winners of Scratch Division One

The Scratch Division One final between Ludlow and The Herefordshire was two games each after the first 18 holes, but Ludlow played the best golf in the afternoon, winning the final 5-3.

The Herefordshire had more success in the Handicap League final, beating Oswestry 4-2 to triumph in the competition for the first time.

Kington defeated Lilleshall Hall in the scratch Division Two final over 36 holes, winning 5.5-2.5.

Bridgnorth Golf Club duo Alex Granger and Dan Taylor are celebrating an impressive display in the latest Shropshire & Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs event.

Church Stretton Golf Club played host to two SHUGC tournaments – the Brian Lewis Trophy and the Clee Salver – which were both 18-hole gross competitions

But there was also a prize for the best combined nett score over 36 holes, which ended with Granger and Taylor siting at the top of the leaderboard following two impressive rounds of nett 62 – four shots clear of the rest of the field.

The duo’s gross score of 67 left them in third place in the battle for the trophies, just one shot off finishing joint second.

After the win, Taylor said: “After enjoying a relatively stress free first 18 holes, we soon found ourselves three over par through five holes in the second round and leaking fast.

“Before we knew it birdies on ninth, 11 and 12 had us very much back in contention. A very solid bogey from 60 yards on 15, two foot put miss on 16, and three put from 10 feet on 17 looked to have ended all hopes of victory, but then a 25 putt for birdie on 18 from Alex gave the ‘Team Believe and Hargrove B’ captain real reason to believe.”

Golf returns

Arscott

Family Rose Bowl: 1 D & J O'Brien (9) 47pts; 2 H & A Batson (22) 44pts; 3 A & J Mullineux (19) 43pts.

Men's Medal. Division One: 1 Philip Lowrey 78-11=67; 2 Dave Bartlett 78-9=69; 3 Tim Evans 75-3=72. Division Two: 1 Darren Wellings 89-20=69; 2 Mark Parsons 86-17=69; 3 Shyam Patel 84-14=70. Division Three: 1 Alan Davies 99-29=70; 2 Peter Oakley 95-24=71; 3 Mark Newman 101-28=73.

Ladies All Winners Cup: 1 Jenny Brace 94-27=67; 2 Michelle Luter 94-23=71; 3 Paula Bull 96-25=71.

Llanymynech

30s Cup: 1 Ruth Belk nett 69.

August Medal. Division One: 1 Norma Hughes nett 68; 2 Julia Line nett 71. Division Two: 1 Lesley Winslow nett 60; 2 Chris Thomas nett 69 on c/b. Division Three: 1 Ruth Belk nett 69; 2 Diana Chadwick nett 74.

Nine-Hole Stableford: 1 Janet Jones 23pts.

Barnes Bowl: 1 Chris Thomas nett 61; 2 Izzy Negron-Jennings nett 70 on c/b.

Coronation Cup: 1 Denni Coleman nett 66; 2 Diana Chadwick nett 68 on c/b.

Nine-Hole Stableford: 1 Mo Jones 18pts.

Marie Martin Salver: 1 Sue McMahon.

September Medal. Division One: 1 Rachel Pritchard nett 73; 2 Gwenan Davies nett 77. Division Two: 1 Eleanor Beauclerk nett 70; 2 Annie Evans nett 71. Division Three: 1 Diana Chadwick nett 75 on c/b; 2 Gail Roberts nett 75.

Nine-Hole Stableford: Sue Bonsall 20pts.

Thursday, September 15: 1 Ratree Coleman 44pts; 2 Margaret Ratcliffe 36pts on c/b.