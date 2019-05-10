Ashley Chesters off to a super start

Hawkstone Park’s Chesters carded a 68 on the first day at Hillside to leave him tied for 10th.

The 29-year-old picked up birdies on the eighth, 10th, 11th and 15th to keep the leading pack within sight.

Matthew Jordan, playing just his 12th event as a professional, was the overnight leader on nine under. Jordan made the most of a late tournament invite to card a stunning course record of 63 that included nine birdies and no bogeys.

He held a two-shot lead over compatriot Matt Wallace and Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult.

The 23-year-old from nearby Hoylake turned professional in September 2018 after a stellar amateur career which saw him reach fifth in the world rankings and enjoy a nine-shot victory in the prestigious Lytham Trophy.

“I’ve known him (Matthew) for a long time, we all know what he’s capable of,” said tournament host Tommy Fleetwood, who was five shots off the lead after an opening 68.

Ludlow’s Oliver Farr was back out on the course early this morning after starting with a one under par 71.