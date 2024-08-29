The Stafford-born 24-year-old, who went to Thomas Telford School, is one of four uncapped players in interim manager Lee Carsley's first squad.

Chelsea's Noni Madueke – who scored a hat-trick against Wolves on Saturday – is another of those, along with Newcastle's Tino Livramento and Lille's Angel Gomes.

However, Kyle Walker was conspicuous by his absence from the squad.

Walker served as vice-captain in Germany and was an eye-catching omission from a squad for the Nations League double-header against the Republic of Ireland and Finland that saw Carsley called up a number of the young players.

The 50-year-old has temporarily stepped up from his role as England Under-21s boss after Gareth Southgate left following July’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Harry Maguire and former Villa star Jack Grealish return having been left out of the final Euro 2024 squad, while Villa duo Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins retain their places.

Jude Bellingham and Luke Shaw miss out through injury, while Kieran Trippier announced his international retirement before Thursday’s announcement.

Ben White, who turned down a call-up in March, remained absent despite the change in coaching staff.

There was no place for Euro 2024 squad members Ivan Toney, Aaron Ramsdale, Joe Gomez, Lewis Dunk and Adam Wharton.