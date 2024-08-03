Wolves' Luke Cundle addresses his future

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 22-year-old academy midfielder enjoyed loans at Plymouth and Stoke last season and almost left permanently for £2million in January.

But he is now back with Wolves and has played a big part in pre-season, with his future up in the air.

“I don’t know that yet,” Cundle said when asked if he will stay with Wolves. “I’m just taking it day by day and I’m sure we’ll have a chat, maybe in the next couple of weeks. We’ll see.”

When asked if he would like to stay with the club, he added: “Obviously, I’d be delighted.

“But there’s a lot of things to take into account, all I can do is do my best every time I get the chance to play.”