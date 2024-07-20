Wolves 3 Bristol City 0 - Report

Following on from their 1-0 win over Como on Monday, Gary O'Neil's men played a 120-minute match of four 30-minute quarters against their Championship opponents.

Pedro Lima, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Tawanda Chirewa all came close to opening the scoring in the first-half before Matheus Cunha put the hosts ahead just before the break.

The Brazilian found space 25-yards out and produced a lovely strike into the bottom corner.

As with the Como game, Wolves played the second-half with an entirely different eleven.

And it didn't take long for O'Neil's men to double their lead - a Pablo Sarabia cross was spilled by City's keeper allowing Hwang to slot home from close range.

Ten minutes later, Wolves produced a third when Tommy Doyle's cross was headed back across goal by Craig Dawson with a visiting defender getting the final touch.

Wolves will now travel to Miami on Tuesday to take part in the Stateside Cup and will face West Ham in Jacksonville next Saturday evening.

First half 11: Bentley, Lima, S Bueno, Toti, H Bueno, Cundle, Lemina (C), Bellegarde, Cunha, Chiquinho, Guedes (Chirewa 30).

Second half 11: King, Doherty, Mosquera, Dawson (Lonwijk 107), Ait-Nouri, Hodge, Doyle, Sarabia, Hwang (C), R Gomes (Hoever 109), Strand Larsen.