New Wolves kit deal leads to cut in shirt prices

The 2024/25 pro jersey, the same as that worn by players, will be available to buy for £80, a reduction of £35 from the £115 it cost to buy last season’s pro shirt, made by Castore.

Replica kits will be priced at £58, compared to £60 last season.

Wolves say they have been able to save costs thanks to the deal with SUDU, which was announced on Thursday, allowing them to “streamline” the supply chain.

A newcomer to kit manufacturing, SUDU was launched earlier this year by Levy Merchandising, with the backing of Wolves’ owners Fosun.

Levy CEO Vinny Clark was formerly general manager of commercial operations at Molineux.

Wolves say the agreement allows them to cut out traditional licencing agreements, with the saving in cost passed on to the consumer.

Levy Merchandising’s head of partnerships, Joe Poole, explained: “By streamlining the supply chain, our new pricing model eliminates the middleman, which in turn allows us to reduce expense without compromising on the craftsmanship or materials.

“This innovative partnership allows us to collaborate and deliver exceptional value for both Wolves and their supporters.

“We’ve seen the price of Premier League jerseys increase consistently over the past few years. Our philosophy is that a pro jersey should not cost £125, Wolves’ will be £80. A replica jersey should not cost £80, Wolves’ will be £58.”

The new kits, which will be launched later this summer, have been created in close consultation with Wolves’ playing squad. New training kit, also created by SUDU, will be launched on Friday.

Wolves’ general manager of marketing and commercial growth, Russell Jones, said: “This fresh new approach to kit creation is long overdue and we’re delighted that Wolves get to be at the forefront of this innovative approach.

“For far too long top tier clubs like Wolves have been held to template designs. This partnership enables Wolves to work with fans and players to create technical product with our heritage at the forefront of design.

“We are also able to continue to widen our reach, as this innovative model allows us to create attractive price points to better distribute within the UK and internationally ensuring that Wolves products can be available, at affordable prices for fans, in stores all over the world.”