Wolves bow to fan pressure following huge season ticket price hikes

After a huge campaign by fans, led by the Wolves 1877 Supporters' Trust and other groups, Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi met members of the Wolves Fan Advisory Board.

That has now resulted in the club committing to:

1. A guaranteed freeze on adult season ticket prices for the 2025/26 season.

2. A reversal on the under-14 season ticket price increase for the 2024/25 season. This

means there will be no price increase for under-14s who have already renewed or

wish to renew before the deadline.

3. The pricing structure of junior season tickets will be reviewed for the 2025/2026

season, in consultation with the FAB.

A statement from Wolves read: "At our request, the Wolves Fan Advisory Board (FAB), Wolves chairman Jeff Shi and members of Wolves’ senior leadership team attended a meeting to discuss the serious concerns of season ticket holders regarding the announced season ticket price increases.

"During the meeting, the FAB expressed their deep concerns about the lack of communication in advance of the announcement and the significant impact it will have on families and the wider Wolves pack."

It continues: "The FAB recognise the chairman’s desire to raise ambitions for the club and the need to raise revenue to achieve this. However, the FAB were clear that this should not be at the expense of the club’s relationship with supporters.

"The FAB were clear that one of the strengths of our football club is its standing within the local community and emphasised the impact that these price rises would have on supporters."

The FAB said: "We welcome Jeff’s desire to have greater dialogue going forward and as a result the FAB will meet even more frequently with the club.

"As a FAB, we welcome the club’s willingness to take on board the feedback, listen to us, and work with us to ensure we can continue to move forward together as one pack."