Steve Bull: VAR has hurt Wolves - but it doesn't need to be scrapped

On Wednesday night, I watched Wolves’ disallowed goal back several times and struggled to see where the foul was committed.

Matheus Cunha barely touched his opponent. None of the Bournemouth players appealed. Why they had to pick up on that and disallow the goal, I have no idea?

It is not just one team complaining about VAR. It is every team. Every single team has got a gripe about it. So someone has to get it right, sooner rather than later.