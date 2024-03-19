Dave Edwards reveals what factor cost Wolves a place a Wembley

It was a really topsy-turvy game, which had a rollercoaster of emotions, and ultimately they did not play well enough to win the game losing 3-2.

Wolves nearly got out of jail, but did not play well enough for long enough or handle the occasion as well as Gary O’Neil would have hoped, given the amount of adversity they have already had to come through this season.

This paper-thin squad has been dealt a huge blow in the attacking third of the pitch with injuries, and it has finally caught up with them. It is just unfortunate that it was in that game, with a trip to Wembley at stake, it happened.

I know the fans will be desperately disappointed, and the players will be hurting too, as will the manager – sadly, it was a day to forget.

I do think it was a culmination of the emotions they have gone through in recent weeks with the injury list piling up – it all came out in that performance against a very good Coventry City team.

You have to give them credit for the way they approached the game and the way they played. I have commentated on Coventry a couple of times this season and a lot last season – I know how much of a threat they are.

The way Mark Robins sets them up – they work extremely hard, and they counter-attack with some very good players. They executed their game plan really well, stunting Wolves with everything they were trying to do.

Ultimately, even with the injuries, you would have thought that Wolves team would have been good enough. When you look at the starting XI and the subs, not many players can come out with a huge amount of credit in terms of reaching their normal level of performance, except maybe Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is going from strength to strength in a Wolves shirt.

Jose Sa had a good game too, making several important saves, but apart from that, and you have not been able to say this many times this season at all, too many players were well below par.

Wolves got the best draw by playing at home against the lowest-ranked club still in the competition, and it felt like they had got through it when they came from behind to lead 2-1.

And what they did not do is manage the game very well, which is another thing they have done so well at times this season.

The incident involving Robins, where he celebrated in front of the ball boy was out of character and when he reflects, it most likely will be something he deeply regrets.

Of course, there is the emotion of scoring that late in the game, and every time I have been around Robins he is very very calm in a game, and he very rarely shows any sort of emotion.

But this was a real outburst, and he will be horrified by celebrating in front of the ball boy’s face – no-one knows how you would react at that moment.

He has apologised for it, but unfortunately, with the way social media is now, it will be doing the rounds for quite a while, and he will have to cope with that.

I also felt the Ellis Simms goal was handball too, but with the way things have gone for Wolves this season, it did not surprise me it was not given.