Wolves boss Gary O'Neil prepared to get creative

Wolves welcome Luton Town to Molineux this afternoon on the back of successive defeats against Arsenal and O’Neil’s former club AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday night. The gold and black last tasted victory on March 9 – a 2-1 triumph over Fulham at Molineux.

Their recent slump has seen them fall to 12th in the Premier League, while the prospect of European qualification is now seemingly out of the equation.