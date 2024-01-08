Wolves monitoring Premier League striker

Gary O'Neil's side have a number nine at the top of their shopping list in the transfer window after allowing Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic to leave on loans.

Hwang Hee-chan has played most of the season as a makeshift striker but Wolves are keen to bring in a forward this month, with Hwang away on international duty.

Wolves are mostly targeting loan deals with their current financial restrictions and former Villa striker Ings has emerged as a leading candidate.

Ings, 31, has failed to score this season for the Hammers and has struggled to force his way into the team.

However, West Ham's injury issues could halt Wolves' interest in Ings. Michail Antonio has suffered a setback on his knee injury, while knocks to Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta could force the Hammers into denying Ings a move.

Antonio hurt his knee in November while playing for Jamaica and was only set to be out for three weeks.

He recently returned to training but has suffered a setback and will undergo another scan, while Bowen and Paqueta will also have scans after hobbling off at the weekend.

West Ham boss David Moyes was quizzed about Wolves' interest in Ings but refused to comment, while also refusing to confirm the player will stay at the club this month.