Exclusive: Five German clubs interested in Wolves striker Fabio Silva

The £35million forward has been out of favour under boss Gary O’Neil this season, with only three Premier League starts to his name.

The 21-year-old has been an unused substitute in the last five Premier League games and last featured away at Sheffield United on November 4.

Now, Silva is expected to move when the transfer window opens in January.

Reports in Germany have suggested top flight club Freiburg are keen on his signature and the Express & Star understands fellow Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach, Wolfsburg and Union Berlin have all joined the race to sign Silva.

In addition, it is also understood clubs from both Spain and Italy are monitoring his availability ahead of a potential move.