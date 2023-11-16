Shropshire Star
Ruben Neves shock Premier League return could affect Aston Villa star's future

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves could be the key to Douglas Luiz staying at Villa as Arsenal eye a midfield signing.

By Liam Keen
Published
Ruben Neves

The London club are long-term admirers of Luiz and saw three late bids rejected for him in the summer of 2022, before Luiz went on to sign a new contract at Villa a month later.

The Brazilian has impressed under Unai Emery and Arsenal are monitoring him ahead of a potential move, however reports have suggested they are also lining up Neves as a potential alternative.

Neves left Wolves in June for a club record £47million as he joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Newcastle reportedly interested, but any Arsenal move could see Villa benefit and keep Luiz beyond January.

