Joe Hodge seeking Wolves exit in January if minutes do not improve

Joe Hodge (Getty)

The 21-year-old, who made his senior bow at Wolves last season, is yet to feature in the Premier League this campaign after recently recovering from a hamstring issue.

Hodge, an academy graduate who moved to Wolves in 2021 from Manchester City, will target a move in the winter for more game time if he is not given his chance at Molineux.

“It’s always difficult to (get into the side) because there is quality in the squad,” the midfielder said.

“Obviously I’m not happy with where I am at, at the moment. I want to be doing more than I am doing at the moment and feel I’m capable of that.

“There are still a few months left until January. I’m going to do my best to get into the team, but if there’s no change then I think I will be looking to go out and get some minutes because I think that’s the most important thing for me at the minute.

“The last 12 months have been a hundred times better than what the previous few years were, so I can’t have any complaints about that. Obviously, the last six months have not gone the way I wanted them to, for the most part, but that is through no fault of my own.

“I have been working hard and have been trying to take every opportunity that I have been given. In pre-season I was playing well and taking all the opportunities I was given. But I guess that is football, the way things change so quickly.