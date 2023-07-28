Wolves set to release Sasa Kalajdzic documentary

Sasa Kalazjdzic

The striker, who suffered an injury on his debut following a move to Molineux from VfB Stuttgart, has battled his way back to fitness and has appeared for Wolves during their pre-season campaign.

Wolves' international production house, Wolves Studios, who previously created Raul Jimenez: Code Red and The Holy Month, were granted access to the striker's life over the past ten months, from his arrival at the club through his long road to recovery.

The trailer for 'Sasa Kalajdzic: False Start' is now live across club channels, with episode one, released on Monday July 31.

On the documentary, Kalajdzic said: “I was very emotional in some parts when I watched it back. It can be weird seeing yourself in a bad place, but it also made me proud to see what I’ve come through. I just hope Wolves fans like it and I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction.

“It was fun to film, and I saw the first episode and it’s looking promising. I was surprised because I did similar things for my first injury, but the production this time is very impressive, maybe not Hollywood, but I’m happy with it.

“It wasn’t a tough decision to allow the cameras in. During injuries, you sometimes want peace and quiet, but in maybe ten years when I have kids, I can show them this, which is why I agreed to it. I was already used to cameras everywhere, so it was no problem.”

Episode one summarises the first 72 hours of his life as a Wolves player, ending with the devastating injury.

Wolves Studios cameras were then invited behind-the-scenes with Kalajdzic and his fiancé Lorena ¬¬Grabovac to see consultant knee expert Andy Williams, who led the operation, and Wolves supporters now have all the access as the striker went under the knife.

Episode two focuses on the support network around the striker, and how the injury occurred when he was living in a hotel, before the striker and his fiancée found their home in Wolverhampton.

Episodes will be available to view on Wolves TV and Wolves’ official YouTube channel.

The three part documentary will see episode one released on Monday

