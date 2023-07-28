Ryan Giles completes £5million move from Wolves to Luton

LAGOS, PORTUGAL - JULY 10: Ryan Giles of Wolverhampton Wanderers during a Wolverhampton Wanderers pre-season training session on July 10, 2023 in Lagos, Portugal. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 23-year-old academy graduate is the latest player to depart Molineux in a deal which also includes a sell-on clause and a buy-back option.

Giles made just one senior appearance for Wolves but has racked up more than 200 outings as a professional during a series of loan spells, the most recent of which was with Middlesbrough last seaosn in the Championship.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Gilo’s been here from such a young age and his development is testament to the boy.

“He’ll admit he wasn’t always a standout, but a reliable player and personality, and he got the most of out of himself, and now he’s older, he understands the game more and has kicked on.

“It’s a nice move for Gilo to go back to Rob Edwards, who knows him well, and knows how to get the best out of him.