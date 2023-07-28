Ryan Giles completes £5million move from Wolves to Luton

The 23-year-old academy graduate is the latest player to depart Molineux in a deal which also includes a sell-on clause and a buy-back option.
Giles made just one senior appearance for Wolves but has racked up more than 200 outings as a professional during a series of loan spells, the most recent of which was with Middlesbrough last seaosn in the Championship.
Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Gilo’s been here from such a young age and his development is testament to the boy.
“He’ll admit he wasn’t always a standout, but a reliable player and personality, and he got the most of out of himself, and now he’s older, he understands the game more and has kicked on.
“It’s a nice move for Gilo to go back to Rob Edwards, who knows him well, and knows how to get the best out of him.
“When he wasn’t going to be part of Julen’s plans, it didn’t feel right to loan him again. It’s a good move for all parties, we protect ourselves with add ons and a sell on, but also a buy back. Now felt the right time to give him a home.”