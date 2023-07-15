Craig Dawson: Wolves need signings to help with 'tough' season

Craig Dawson (Getty)

The January signing played a big role in Wolves surviving relegation last season under Julen Lopetegui.

Now, as he looks ahead to his first full campaign at Wolves, Dawson says the squad is ready to build off last season but admits they need some signings.

“We worked ever so hard last season to stay in the Premier League and it’s going to be a tough season again, like every year in the Premier League,” Dawson said.

“We have top quality players and it’s a season we’re looking forward to, to build on last year.

“Right now it’s a great time for everyone to put a shift in for the season. It’s one we’re looking forward to. We need some additions, but I’m sure the club are working behind the scenes to do that.

“But so far everyone is getting stuck in. It’s a good group.”

Wolves have just returned to Compton after a 10-day trip to Portugal where Lopetegui was putting the players through double sessions.

Dawson added: “It’s been a good trip and the lads are happy to be back.

“It’s been non-stop. We’re working hard but everybody is enjoying it.