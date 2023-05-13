Shrewsbury Town legend Steve Cross hails top half finish

Shrewsbury Town players applaud the fans at full time at Lincoln (AMA)

Despite a depleted and injury-hit squad, Steve Cotterill’s Shrews have undoubtedly had a season of progression at Montgomery Waters Meadow with their second-highest finish in 33 years.

And it has been a campaign that former Town midfielder Cross says has been ‘fabulous’ while watching on as a broadcaster for BBC Radio Shropshire.

“I thought it was a fabulous season to be fair,” he said.

“Considering the state the club were in, the new players they brought into the team when they came in.

“I thought it was a terrific campaign especially when you take into account the injuries they had to contend with – which really shook them to the core with those guys having ACL injuries.

“They were unlucky, and the fact they lost Aiden O’Brien and Julien Dacosta for large parts did not help either.

“So it was a difficult season and to finish 12th in the table was a marvellous achievement.”

Steve Cotterill’s future has been under intense speculation over the last week - with fans still unsure over whether the Town boss is set to remain in charge in Shropshire.

But Cross says you could tell the Salop players have immense respect for him.

He said: “Steve has had his ups and downs with the players and the club this year but the one thing he has is they all gave 100 per cent all the time and that shows respect for the manager. With the number of players playing out of position, it was incredible. At times it takes players three of four games to fit into a position they are comfortable with.

“You never heard Steve Cotterill come out after the game and slag players off which is a great achievement for a manager. He probably wanted to at some stage but always kept it in the changing room.

“You look at the five loan players he brought in they all had to pretty much play in different positions every game and that is due to the scouting system they have here.