Man City v Wolves preview: Toti Gomes alert to dangers of City and Erling Haaland

Manchester City's Erling Haaland. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson). Toti Gomes (Getty)

The 24-year-old has impressed in his limited opportunities under new boss Julen Lopetegui, as he has often been utilised from the bench or starting in cup games.

Coming up against one of the most slick teams in world football, Toti will be eager to get his first Premier League start under Lopetegui as Wolves could switch to a back five.

By their standards, City had a dip in form until their 4-2 comeback win over Spurs on Thursday, and Gomes was always convinced that their quality would prevail eventually.

He said: “This is the Premier League, and every game will be like this. Every team will experience this, and now it’s happening to City, before it was happening to other teams, but they will always be a dangerous team. Everybody knows the quality of City and the coach. Every player there is a top player.”

Manchester City's Erling Haaland. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson).

Haaland scored against Spurs, marking his 28th goal this season in 25 games in all competitions, and his 22nd in just 18 league games.

When asked how Wolves will deal with Haaland, Toti added: “We will see in the match. I can’t explain it right now, but when it’s time for the game, we will see. We don’t have a specific plan, but of course we will do everything that we can to defend the team.

“Everything that I’m asked to do to stop him, I will do it. Everybody has been surprised with what he’s been doing and we’re only in the middle of the season but the amount of goals he’s scored until now has been amazing.”

Wolves will hope to have new signing Pablo Sarabia involved for the first time tomorrow.

The Spanish international was announced on Tuesday after arriving on a two-and-a-half year deal from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of £4.5million.

Toti said: “I’ve not had too much time to talk to him (Sarabia), but I spoke to him at lunch and he’s a nice guy, a quiet guy, and it’s good to have players like him with experience having come from a big championship as well.

“It’s good to have these kinds of players to help us. The mentality he has, you can tell that he’s a guy who wants to work and to be successful, so it’s really good to have these kinds of players.”

Mario Lemina will also be pushing for his first start after making a £9million move from French club Nice. The midfielder made his debut off the bench against West Ham last week but was unable to play against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Tuesday as he was not registered in time for the first game at Anfield.

Toti added: “Mario, too, is a nice guy and a great player. I remember watching him at Juventus when I was younger, and I wasn’t even playing football at the time. I haven’t told him that, but him and Diego Costa as well, I remember watching them both.”

Opposition view

Pep Guardiola has issued a rallying call to his Manchester City team and the home supporters and insists: “I want my fans back.”

City were losing 2-0 at half-time to Spurs on Thursday, prompting boos from supporters, before a second half turnaround saw them walk away as 4-2 winners.

They play at home again tomorrow, when Wolves arrive at the Etihad Stadium, and Guardiola has called for more desire from his players and the supporters.

When asked what was missing on Thursday night, he said: “Passion, fire, desire and to win from minute one – it’s similar, our spectators, our fans. They were silent, 45 minutes.

“They booed because we were losing but not because we played bad. We played good – we had more chances. We were better. They booed because we were losing.

“Maybe it’s the same like our team – maybe we were so comfortable winning four Premier Leagues in five years, and that’s why we, you know – and then after we scored a goal, they react, but it’s not the point.

“It’s my duty. My job. I want my fans back. I want my fans here – not my away fans, my away fans are the best. But my fans here, for the ones that support every corner and every action and support it.”

City had lost their last two games before the revival against Spurs, and Guardiola insists they will drop more points if they do not improve.