Matija Sarkic: Wolves must learn from mistakes

Matija Sarkic (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Just two wins and eight goals from 15 Premier League games leaves Wolves bottom of the Premier League, with the Julen Lopetegui era set to begin this week.

Sarkic says the players must reflect on their poor showing, but the goalkeeper insists the squad is good enough to survive relegation.

He said: "Everyone has to be self critical and look at themselves. We need to keep trying to learn, improve and stay positive.

"It's easy in difficult times to start blaming or being negative.

"If everyone can stay positive and try and learn as much as they can about what they need to do and what the team needs to do, and come together as a team, then anything is possible.

"It's like when you see upsets in the World Cup or in any division, it's because there's a team spirit and we need to come together and make sure we get ourselves out of this.

"We have more than enough to do it. With the talent we have, we should never have been in this position.

"We have to refresh and collect ourselves. We have to come back stronger and we will."

Lopetegui has had around four weeks with the players, including a 10-day trip to Marbella, in preparation for tomorrow's Carabao Cup clash with Gillingham.

Since the Spaniard took charge, friendlies with Birmingham, Empoli and Cadiz have helped Wolves get ready for the return to competitive action and Sarkic believes the World Cup break has been invaluable for the squad to have a fresh start.

He added: "My break was brief in terms of the number of days off because I had an international with Montenegro.

"We had two games, against Slovakia and Slovenia, and I played the latter. It was good to get 90 minutes with them, to prepare for the Euro qualifiers in March.

"It's always a pleasure to put on the shirt and represent your country. It was a game to get minutes and show what I can do.

"At Wolves, you spend time with your team-mates every day at the training ground, but this is really time to switch off from the outside world and focus on the essentials and basics to get it right for the season.

"There's been a bit of team bonding as well. We're not in the best position in the league so we need to look at ourselves and hope the gaffer can guide us out of it.