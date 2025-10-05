Wolves coach apologises for Vitor Pereira's red card in Brighton draw

The boss was given his marching orders in the first half at Molineux for kicking a spare ball away in frustration, before Wolves threw away a 1-0 lead and conceded a late equaliser.

Miguel, who had to do the post-match media duties for Pereira as per the Premier League rules, has apologised on his behalf.

“I want to apologise for what happened, I didn't see but they told me that he kicked the ball," Miguel said.

“He was frustrated with something that happened with our team, not with the referee and not the opponent’s team.

“The ball was near him, and he just kicked the ball, and, I want to apologise for Vitor.

“Vitor is not like that. It's not correct to do things like that, but it was one second of frustration and he just kicked the ball.