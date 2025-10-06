Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brighton after another late equaliser

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper made a huge second half save to keep Wolves' lead and was not at fault for the equaliser. His strong performances continue.

Saves: 7

Jackson Tchatchoua

Playing right-back in a back four, Tchatchoua used his pace effectively to get back into his defensive shape but also offer an attacking outlet.

Effective: 7

Santi Bueno

The defender continues his impressive form with another composed performance that displayed his good positioning and instincts.

Composed: 7

Ladislav Krejci

He may not have the captain's armband, but Krejci leads by example. He has been the most successful summer signing by some distance.

Leader: 7