Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brighton after another late equaliser
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the draw with Brighton.
By Liam Keen
Sam Johnstone
The goalkeeper made a huge second half save to keep Wolves' lead and was not at fault for the equaliser. His strong performances continue.
Saves: 7
Jackson Tchatchoua
Playing right-back in a back four, Tchatchoua used his pace effectively to get back into his defensive shape but also offer an attacking outlet.
Effective: 7
Santi Bueno
The defender continues his impressive form with another composed performance that displayed his good positioning and instincts.
Composed: 7
Ladislav Krejci
He may not have the captain's armband, but Krejci leads by example. He has been the most successful summer signing by some distance.
Leader: 7