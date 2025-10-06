“It's not too far away" - Marshall Munetsi keeping faith in first Wolves win

Wolves were minutes away from three points at Molineux when Brighton equalised in the 86th minute, similar to the frustration they felt at Spurs the match before.

Munetsi, who saw his shot result in the own goal that gave Wolves the lead against Brighton, says the team are getting closer to a first win.

He said: “It's not too far away. I think if we check the last two games we have been pushing very hard.

"Even the new guys, Krejci has been very, very crucial for us at the back, so I think it's only a matter of time until we start winning and winning gives confidence.

“During this break, hopefully we can go away together and we come back fresh and with a clear mind and we don't get any injuries with the guys that are going away.

“But for me, it's just a matter of time until we win and we just have to be positive and keep pushing.”

Marshall Munetsi and Andre (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Brighton's goal came from a short corner and Munetsi feels Wolves' lack of concentration has cost them and is an area they must improve on.

He added: “Especially against a team in the Premier League that is also in good form, we just lost our guard.

"I think we did well most of the match, but in the second half, they started to dominate the game, and I think it's just those crucial moments in the Premier League, where it's a corner kick, or even before the corner, we could communicate better or defend the corner better, because they played it really quickly.

“We need to keep our concentration, especially in the dying moments of the game, that is very crucial, and you can't do what we did, especially at this level, and it's on us.

“We have lost crucial points, Tottenham was similar and this game was similar and it's something that we need to work on to try and get more clean sheets in order to win games.”

During a difficult second half, Wolves also had chances to win the game when Jhon Arias missed from eight yards, before Jorgen Strand Larsen struck the post.

But Munetsi was keen to encourage his team-mates to 'keep pushing' in the 'marathon' that is the Premier League season.

He said: “We had two crucial chances. There was one for Jhon, and Larsen also hit the post, so even though they dominated, we did have some occasions where we were so good, transition-wise.

“But this is just part of the game, where if you haven't won a game, it's always difficult to keep the confidence. Especially in this period, where we are finding it hard to win games, but I think we did quite well and we just have to keep on pushing.

“The Premier League is a marathon and we still have so many games to play for, so we just have to stick together and make sure that in the upcoming games, we learn from this, grow together as a team and try to win games and finish on a high, because we do start games well, but I think it's just the way we’re finishing the games.”