Time’s up for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and Mexico

Match referee Michael Oliver shows his watch to Mexico's Raul Jimenez at full-time after the FIFA World Cup Group C match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Picture date: Wednesday November 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Saudi Arabia. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

With the group on a knife edge heading into the final round of fixtures, Mexico conceded a last-gasp goal in a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, sending Poland through after it had seemed for much of the second half that they would advance purely on fair play rules. Second-half goals from Premier League duo Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez ensured Argentina progressed after Lionel Messi had a controversial penalty saved by Wojciech Szczensy.

Messi will now lead Argentina out versus Australia in the next round, while Poland’s reward for squeaking through is a tough test against reigning champions France.

Playing the 999th game of his senior career, Messi had two early chances saved by Szczesny as he struggled to get into the contest, with Robert Lewandowski suffering from a similar issue at the other end of the pitch.

Mexico missed out on reaching the last 16 of the World Cup despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1.