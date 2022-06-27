Wolves defender Bendeguz Bolla rejoins Grasshoppers on season-long loan

Molineux (Getty)

The Hungarian international arrived at Molineux a year ago from Fehervar before joining the Swiss top flight side.

Bolla had an impressive 2021/22 season and made 30 appearances, where he scored four and assisted three.

The 22-year-old, who featured in his country’s Euro 2020 squad, will now return to Grasshoppers for the upcoming 2022/23 campaign.

Strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson said: “It’s good continuation for him. He was excellent last season and is comfortable in the environment. He’s established himself in the international squad and this move should allow that to continue. We want him to really impose himself and be one of the best players in the league next season.

“For a young player developing, exposure on the pitch is always a positive thing. He went in and helped the group, fitting in very easily with a bit of a Wolves theme. He was over here with Hungary for their win over England, so he’s had a good year and it’s about progressing now.

“He gets the support from Wolves and is monitored very closely. He’s very much a part of this. Ultimately, for players, once the season starts and you’re playing games, the environment you’re in doesn’t really matter. It’s all about how you’re performing and where you’re comfortable.