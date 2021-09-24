Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan to follow in footsteps of 'role model' Son Heung-min

Hwang Hee-chan (Getty)

The 25-year-old is already proving a popular choice among fans in just three games after netting against Watford on his Wolves debut.

Spurs’ Son, who has been one of the league’s most dangerous forwards in recent years, is a source of inspiration for Hwang as he takes his Premier League chance.

“First of all, Son is a player who represents Korea,” Hwang said.

“He does well in the Premier League. He is, of course a role model for every Korean player. My wish is for him to keep performing well in the Premier League and for him to be a success.

“It has been my dream to play in Europe since I was little. While I was in high school, people including the boss at Salzburg came and explained to me about their future vision for the team and they told me how much they wanted me, and how good I could be. It made me want to play for this team. So I went to Europe.”

After spells with Salzburg and RB Leipzig, Hwang is now on loan from the latter with Wolves and is feeling the support from the fans in his early days in England.

“I firstly want to thank the fans for giving me such a huge amount of support, and I am glad they shared my happiness when I scored the goal. The moment motivated me even more to perform well and to share it with the fans.

“I am thankful for fans supporting me from afar and late at night and I just want to show them even better performances.