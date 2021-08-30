Bruno Lage chasing more Wolves signings

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: Hwang Hee-Chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers is introduced to the fans ahead of the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on August 29, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The South Korea international yesterday became the club’s latest arrival on a season-long deal from RB Leipzig which includes an option to buy for £12million.

But Lage made no secret of his desire for more additions before tomorrow night’s deadline

He said: “One thing is the opportunities, another is our targets. We continue to need targets to improve our team.

“We need to balance between top players for the right position to make us strong and opportunities in the market.

“Sometimes a club takes the decision. When we have an opportunity to bring a good player (like Hwang) on loan, you cannot miss it. I think we still need these kind of players.

“We have just two days. We have just 19 players at the moment because Pedro (Neto) is out with injury. We need more. We need more and for the right positions.”

Hee-chan was unveiled to the Molineux crowd prior to yesterday’s 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United.

The 25-year-old first came to prominence at RB Salzburg before joining sister club Leipzig a year ago. He made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga club last season, scoring three goals.

Lage said: “You can see in the final days of the market these kind of opportunities. He’s a good player.

“I know him because of what he did in Austria. In Germany he did not have too many chances to play and show his value.

“The club believe in him and it was a question of opportunity. We still have chances to improve our team in some positions.”

Lage, meanwhile, again expressed confidence Adama Traore will still be a Wolves player when the window closes.

The Spain international, who again caught the eye with an impressive first-half showing against United, has been the subject of interest from Tottenham.