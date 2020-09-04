Matt Jarvis backing Wolves skipper Conor Coady to shine for England

Jarvis, as it stands, is the last Wolves player to have gained a Three Lions cap, coming on against Ghana at Wembley in 2011.

Current captain Coady is now looking to become the 36th Molineux man to feature for England after being called up for Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark.

And old fans’ favourite Jarvis said: “He’s taking my thing of being the last Wolves player to be with England, but no, he’s been outstanding – and not just last season, but the season before that as well.

“He’s been so consistent and, obviously, led by example at Wolves.

“He’s the captain, and everything he has done, he has done it well.

“Coady is a massive key to why Wolves have been so successful. I am absolutely delighted for him. He’s an absolutely top, top guy.”

Wolves supporters have long called for Coady to be recognised by Southgate, given the fact he has played every minute of the last two Premier League campaigns.

A switch to a back four shortly after the run to World Cup semi-finals in 2018 meant the 27-year-old was left out.

Advertising

But the Three Lions chief is now thought to be looking to reintroduce a back three – what Coady has starred in with Wolves – and Jarvis added: “He plays that week-in and week-out, and there is nobody better at it.

“He reads the game so well and has played those diagonal balls countless times over the past year.

“If he gets that opportunity, nothing will faze him. Hopefully, he will get that opportunity because, in a back three, there is nobody better equipped to do that in this England squad at the moment.”

Jarvis, recalling how he felt representing England, added: “There is no better feeling. I was fortunate enough that mine was at Wembley with 85,000 fans, and all my family and friends there.

Advertising

“It was a dream come true. As a kid, that’s what you dream about doing.

“Coady will be feeling that, too. It’ll be a bit different for him than it was for me as he’ll probably know a fair few of the players already, while it was kind of like the first day at school for me.

“I’m sure he’ll fit in comfortably. He’ll be so proud, and so will all of the Wolves fans. I wish him all the best.”