Wolves starlet eyeing breakthrough season
Tawanda Chirewa is hoping next season will be his breakthrough campaign at Wolves as he targets a regular starting place.
The 20-year-old made eight Premier League appearances for Gary O’Neil’s side – with seven of those coming from the bench.
Chirewa, who was born in Chelmsford, made his international debut for Zimbabwe last week and scored his first goal in the 3-1 defeat to South Africa in a World Cup qualifier.
And focusing on next season, the youngster is keen to make a big impression on O’Neil’s senior squad.